Campaign podcast: Rival Saatchi agencies' secret talks and tackling discrimination in ads casting

This week brings the launch of Campaign's new issue. Omar Oakes is joined by Gideon Spanier and Jeremy Lee to explore some of the stories in this issue, including a scoop on secret talks to merge Saatchi & Saatchi and M&C Saatchi.
Then Brittaney Kiefer discusses discrimination in casting in the advertising industry, with guests Alex Bennett Grant from We Are Pi and Jody Furlong from The Eye Casting. They discuss how the Black Lives Matter movement provided the impetus to act on this discrimination, looking at accountability and racism in casting briefs and the Before You Shoot pledge.
Oakes and Lee then return to discuss some of this week's ads.
Running order:
5.00 - Secret talks to merge Saatchi & Saatchi and M&C Saatchi
16.00 - Kiefer's interview with Alex Bennett Grant and Jody Furlong on discrimination in casting
48.30 - Ads review featuring Yorkshire Tea, Squarespace and O2
This episode is hosted by Oakes and produced by Ben Londesbrough.
