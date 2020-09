Campaign podcast: Rival Saatchi agencies' secret talks and tackling discrimination in ads casting

This week brings the launch of Campaign's new issue. Omar Oakes is joined by Gideon Spanier and Jeremy Lee to explore some of the stories in this issue, including a scoop on secret talks to merge Saatchi & Saatchi and M&C Saatchi.Then Brittaney Kiefer discusses discrimination in casting in the advertising industry, with guests Alex Bennett Grant from We Are Pi and Jody Furlong from The Eye Casting. They discuss how the Black Lives Matter movement provided the impetus to act on this discrimination, looking at accountability and racism in casting briefs and the Before You Shoot pledge.