Kate Magee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Rory Sutherland on the warpath to elevate role of creativity

Associate editor Kate Magee talks to the Ogilvy vice-chairman ahead of his Nudgestock 2021 festival.

Campaign’s associate editor Kate Magee interviews Rory Sutherland, vice chairman of Ogilvy, to coincide with Nudgestock 2021, his annual festival of behavioural science and creativity.

Sutherland explains why adland needs to rebrand creativity so business understands it’s a crucial tool to solve business problems, not just magic fairy dust to be added on at the end, as well as discussing whether the Government’s nudges on Covid worked.

And he reveals how Nudgestock would probably have had a large virtual element this year, even without the pandemic, after last year’s event attracted an online audience of 120,000 – far more than a face-to-face version.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms. 

