Campaign podcast: What SCA hopeful Adi Hussain did next

Gemma Charles, Campaign's deputy editor, spoke to Adi Hussain, the aspiring advertising creative whose attempts to fundraise for his course fees to attend the School of Communications Arts went viral.

Among other things they talked about the financial barriers to entering adland, diversity and how swallowing a hot sauce helped secure him a coveted ad school place.

He’s been taken on by Creature on a new kind of work placement scheme so Gemma also spoke to the agency’s leadership team to find out more about the initiative and why it’s much needed.

