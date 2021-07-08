Staff
Campaign podcast: What SCA hopeful Adi Hussain did next

We talk to the budding creative whose online appeal to fund his place at ad school went viral.

Adi Hussain: the wannabe ad creative is raising funds to attend SCA
Gemma Charles, Campaign's deputy editor, spoke to Adi Hussain, the aspiring advertising creative whose attempts to fundraise for his course fees to attend the School of Communications Arts went viral. 

Among other things they talked about the financial barriers to entering adland, diversity and how swallowing a hot sauce helped secure him a coveted ad school place.  

He’s been taken on by Creature on a new kind of work placement scheme so Gemma also spoke to the agency’s leadership team to find out more about the initiative and why it’s much needed. 

Listen below or tap "subscribe" to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

