Omar Oakes
April 17, 2020
Campaign podcast: School Reports 2020

Campaign's senior editors discuss the School Reports, our comprehensive audit of more than 100 UK agencies.

Clockwise from left: Beale, Lee, Oakes and Spanier
Clockwise from left: Beale, Lee, Oakes and Spanier

Claire Beale, Gideon Spanier and Jeremy Lee join Omar Oakes to discuss how the team writes the School Reports, what trends emerged this year and how we compare different sorts of agencies.

We also discuss the job reductions that were announced by holding companies this week and what could happen in the ad industry next as the coronavirus health crisis continues.

This episode was recorded and edited by No.8.

Running order

5.15: Publicis Groupe and Omnicom announce UK job reductions and pay cuts. Will WPP follow?
9.45: How we write the School Reports and why they matter
15.08: Which creative and media agencies stood out?
24.10: How we’re comparing agencies when marketing disciplines are blurring

See the 2020 School Reports

