Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: what the School Reports reveal about the health of the industry

Brittaney Kiefer, Maisie McCabe and Kate Magee discuss the Campaign School Reports and the debate over in-house creativity.

Clockwise from top: Campaign's School Reports cover, John Hegarty, Oatly
Campaign’s Brittaney Kiefer, Maisie McCabe and Kate Magee lift the curtain on the School Reports, which evaluate how advertising and media agencies have performed over the past year. 

After a difficult year, what do the School Reports reveal about the health of the industry and its future? How was the diversity of businesses scrutinised this year? And what does it take to get a top score?

Plus, the team discuss a debate that reignited recently about whether in-housing poses a real threat to the creativity of agencies.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms. 

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer with UK editor Maisie McCabe and associate editor Kate Magee, and edited by Lindsay Riley. 

