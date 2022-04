Campaign media editor Arvind Hickman is joined by UK editor Maisie McCabe and premium content editor Nicola Merrifield to discuss Campaign’s School Reports for the class of 2021.

The podcast explores how the School Reports are put together and why marking this year was tougher than 2020.

The panel also looked at some of the key trends identified about agency staffing and diversity figures, and billings.

Please note: the Campaign podcast is taking a short break over Easter.