Campaign podcast: What school students think about advertising and how to change perceptions

Attracting talent from diverse backgrounds has been a perennial challenge for the advertising and media industry.

The media agency UM has taken a fresh approach to trying to educate high school students and change their perceptions of advertising and media. They have teamed up with Spotify and TikTok to run the Futureproof Academy.

But has it worked?

Campaign was invited to its Futureproof Academy to ask four Springwest Academy students – Rhianna, Lucius, Dilyanna and Koby – what they thought about the industry and whether they would consider a career in it.

Media editor Arvind Hickman also speaks to Springwest teacher Emily Chapman about what makes a good outreach programme, and UM's EMEA chief communications and culture officer Alice Archer about what she has learnt from the programme so far.