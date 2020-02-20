Omar Oakes
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: Sex, lies and Dave

Artists such as Dave and Stormzy stood out at this year's Brit Awards. But how culturally relevant is the annual music bash in today's digital climate?

This week's episode: Kiefer, Begley, Outhwaite-Noel and Oakes
This week, we also focus on two important ads launched in the past week. First, Durex is having a serious conversation about sex positivity and what effect the internet and freely available pornography is having on society. Second, what does it say about political advertising when parties such as the Greens decide to campaign on honesty above policies and personalities?

Thanks to Havas UK strategy partner Chantelle Begley and Creature London chief creative officer Stu Outhwaite-Noel for being our guests alongside Campaign creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer.

This week's episode is hosted by Campaign global technology editor Omar Oakes and edited by Ben Londesbrough. Thanks, too, to Publicis Groupe's Prodigious for hosting us in its studio. 

Running order

3.50: The Brit Awards – are we only talking about it because of Dave's amazing performance?
11.04: Durex – what role can brands play in promoting sex positivity?
24.40: The Green Party – have we truly arrived in a post-truth political dystopia?
40.00: Declarations, inspirations and impromptu book recommendations

(Note: ITV scored an average TV audience of 3.8 million – or 4.4 million peak – for its Brits coverage, down on last year’s 4.1 million average and 4.8 million peak, according to overnight ratings.) 

