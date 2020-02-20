Campaign podcast: Sex, lies and Dave

This week, we also focus on two important ads launched in the past week. First, Durex is having a serious conversation about sex positivity and what effect the internet and freely available pornography is having on society. Second, what does it say about political advertising when parties such as the Greens decide to campaign on honesty above policies and personalities?

Thanks to Havas UK strategy partner Chantelle Begley and Creature London chief creative officer Stu Outhwaite-Noel for being our guests alongside Campaign creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer.

This week's episode is hosted by Campaign global technology editor Omar Oakes and edited by Ben Londesbrough. Thanks, too, to Publicis Groupe's Prodigious for hosting us in its studio.

Running order

3.50: The Brit Awards – are we only talking about it because of Dave's amazing performance?

11.04: Durex – what role can brands play in promoting sex positivity?

24.40: The Green Party – have we truly arrived in a post-truth political dystopia?

40.00: Declarations, inspirations and impromptu book recommendations