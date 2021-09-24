Simon Gwynn
Campaign podcast: Sir Martin Sorrell on S4's rapid growth and his £400m stake

Campaign's Simon Gwynn and Nicola Merrifield discuss the latest ads, then Gideon Spanier interviews S4 Capital's Sir Martin Sorrell.

Sir Martin Sorrell: founded S4 Capital in 2018
On this week's Campaign podcast, Campaign's technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn and premium content editor Nicola Merrifield discuss the latest ads from Moneysupermarket, Comparethemarket, Google and Heineken.

Then, UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier speaks to S4 Capital executive chairman Sir Martin Sorrell.

Episode notes

2:50 Moneysupermarket vs Comparethemarket
8:10 Google "Hands raised" by Uncommon Creative Studio
11:10 Heineken "Worth the wait" by Publicis
14:00 Sir Martin Sorrell interview

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn, with premium content editor Nicola Merrifield and UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, and edited by Lindsay Riley.

