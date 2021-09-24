Campaign podcast: Sir Martin Sorrell on S4's rapid growth and his £400m stake

On this week's Campaign podcast, Campaign's technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn and premium content editor Nicola Merrifield discuss the latest ads from Moneysupermarket, Comparethemarket, Google and Heineken.

Then, UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier speaks to S4 Capital executive chairman Sir Martin Sorrell.

Episode notes

2:50 Moneysupermarket vs Comparethemarket

8:10 Google "Hands raised" by Uncommon Creative Studio

11:10 Heineken "Worth the wait" by Publicis

14:00 Sir Martin Sorrell interview

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s technology and gaming editor Simon Gwynn, with premium content editor Nicola Merrifield and UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier, and edited by Lindsay Riley.