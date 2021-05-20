Brittaney Kiefer
Campaign podcast: Standout creative work from Diet Coke, Guinness, Kiyan Prince Foundation and more

Campaign's Brittaney Kiefer and Kate Magee discuss new campaigns from Guinness, Diet Coke, Nike and the Kiyan Prince Foundation, among others, plus industry reactions to the recent piece on long hours culture.

Clockwise from top left: Kiyan Prince Foundation, Nike, Diet Coke, Guinness
Campaign’s Brittaney Kiefer and Kate Magee share their highlights from a busy week of strong creative work. 

First, Kate shares some reactions she received to her May feature about the industry’s long hours culture. Does the response point to genuine change on the horizon for advertising’s work culture? 

Then Brittaney and Kate review some of the standout campaigns that have been released this past week from Guinness, the Alzheimer’s Society, the Kiyan Prince Foundation and EA Sports, Nike and Diet Coke. 

To round out the episode, listen to an excerpt from a Media 360 session with Vanessa Kingori, publishing director of British Vogue, who talks about transforming the brand. 

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms. 

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer, with associate editor Kate Magee, and edited by Lindsay Riley. 

