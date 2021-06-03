Campaign podcast: The story behind the new industry forum for working-class adlanders

Campaign’s deputy editor Gemma Charles interviews the founders of Common People, a new industry forum for working-class people in adland.

The group aims to reduce barriers to entry for people from working-class backgrounds, assist with career development and be a space where people can share their career journeys as a source of inspiration. Gemma talks to the organisers about why such an initiative is important to the ad industry.

But first, Campaign’s UK editor Maisie McCabe and creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer discuss trends from the D&AD Awards and new work from Sainsbury’s and Shelter.

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms.

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s UK editor Maisie McCabe, with deputy editor Gemma Charles and creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer, and edited by Lindsay Riley.