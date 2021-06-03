Maisie McCabe
Added 37 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign podcast: The story behind the new industry forum for working-class adlanders

Campaign's Maisie McCabe, Gemma Charles and Brittaney Kiefer discuss an initiative for working-class adlanders, the D&AD Awards and new work from Sainsbury's and Shelter.

Campaign podcast: The story behind the new industry forum for working-class adlanders

Campaign’s deputy editor Gemma Charles interviews the founders of Common People, a new industry forum for working-class people in adland. 

The group aims to reduce barriers to entry for people from working-class backgrounds, assist with career development and be a space where people can share their career journeys as a source of inspiration. Gemma talks to the organisers about why such an initiative is important to the ad industry. 

But first, Campaign’s UK editor Maisie McCabe and creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer discuss trends from the D&AD Awards and new work from Sainsbury’s and Shelter. 

Listen below or tap ‘subscribe’ to get the podcast on Apple, Spotify and other platforms. 

This episode was hosted by Campaign’s UK editor Maisie McCabe, with deputy editor Gemma Charles and creativity and culture editor Brittaney Kiefer, and edited by Lindsay Riley.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The cookie has crumbled: Building solutions for the new era of identity

The cookie has crumbled: Building solutions for the new era of identity

Promoted

June 02, 2021
Why you need to know about brand suitability

Why you need to know about brand suitability

Promoted

May 27, 2021
Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Is purpose at the heart of your organisation?

Promoted

May 26, 2021
Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Travel marketing: engineering the bounce-back

Promoted

May 26, 2021