Campaign podcast: Sue Frogley and Douglas McCabe review the year in media

Ecommerce has moved forward to 2024 this year as a result of the changing consumer behaviours during the Covid-19 pandemic, Douglas McCabe, chief executive of Enders Analysis, told Campaign's podcast this week.

He warned: “Ecommerce has really exploded. If you take the ecommerce trends over the last two or three years, what we’ve done as of this summer, we've jumped to 2024… I don’t see it reversing significantly… there are all sorts of shopping behaviours that frankly have changed forever.”

McCabe was joined by Publicis Media UK CEO Sue Frogley to comment on how the Covid-19 pandemic turbo-charged the streaming-video wars and the prospect for media agencies as brands demand more agility and speed as consumers consume more digital media.

Frogley said: "On the activation side, you’re going to have to be fast. If there’s a random Boris [Johnson] announcement on a Sunday, you’ve got to be able to do press ads on the Monday."

The UK boss of Publicis Media, whose agency brands include Zenith, Starcom, Digitas and Spark Foundry, added that Publicis Groupe "definitely looked at" bringing creative and media services together, but warned that clients – the brand advertisers – are not currently structured to benefit from such a radical agency restructure.

"Often you have completely different people in charge of creative and media," she explained. "There’s no point in us creating a structure of something we think clients may want and particularly not now, because all clients are firefighting. This is not the time to make massive structural changes."

Frogley and McCabe also discussed how media companies will adopt a hybrid model for homeworking, what lasting impact the Facebook brand boycott had and the prospects for cinema and outdoor – two sectors badly affected by Covid-19 social distancing – bouncing back in 2021.

