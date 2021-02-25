Campaign podcast: can therapy save an agency's broken client relationship?

This week, Omar Oakes and Brittaney Kiefer discuss Adil Ray's TV roadblock campaign to encourage ethnic-minority people to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Why it is necessary and is using the biggest broadcast media channels enough to reach a diverse audience?

They also get into Tommee Tippee's attempt at getting real about breastfeeding and how the TV advertising industry seems to be in "experimentation" and "collaboration" modes.

Then, Paul Cowan talks about his consultancy work with agencies to fix broken client relationships, how more training is needed for account management, and what lies at the root of common problems that develop all too often.

Cowan is about to launch a new book Connecting with Clients, which comes out next month. Before becoming a consultant and psychotherapist he founded Cowan Kemsley Taylor and was group account director for Saatchi & Saatchi.

Listen below or hit 'subscribe' to get future and past episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast players.

Running order (links to stories on Campaign's website):

2:30 - "#TakeTheVaccine" (Engine)

9:00 - Tommee Tippee "The boob life" (Manifest)

14:30 - What we learned from the TV Advertising Summit

17:00 - Paul Cowan interview

This episode was hosted by Campaign's media and technology editor, Omar Oakes, and edited by Lindsay Riley.

Want to ask us a question or respond to what you've heard? Please email campaign@haymarket.com with "Podcast" at the beginning of the subject line.