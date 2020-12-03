Campaign podcast: what Twitter is learning about you and Wavemaker's media warnings

Campaign's media and technology editor Omar Oakes is joined by Twitter's UK director of planning David Wilding and WPP media agency Wavemaker's UK chief strategy officer Verra Budimlija.

Wilding and Budimlija discuss why growth is more difficult than ever for brands and how media companies should respond. Twitter has found more people are talking about their mental health openly on the platform, but what responsibility does Twitter have for users' mental wellbeing? And are brands too worried about innovation with a US West Coast mindset?

We also discuss why Twitter launched Fleets (its apparent answer to Instagram Stories) and why the future of social media will be tied more to activities rather than passive scrolling and commenting.

This episode was hosted by Campaign's media and technology editor Omar Oakes and edited by Lindsay Riley.