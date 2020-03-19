Omar Oakes
Campaign podcast: a working-from-home special

How is the industry adapting?

Clockwise from top left: Nohr, Robinson, Oakes and Lee
Omar Oakes is joined this week by Campaign's Jeremy Lee, Quiet Storm chief executive Rania Robinson and Miroma Agencies group chief executive Marc Nohr to discuss how the industry is adapting amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

This episode was recorded by No.8 in London's Soho and edited by Martha Llewellyn at Campaign. Apologies for the sound quality not being 100% due to people dialling in.

Running order

01.10: How Campaign is adjusting to the WFH revolution
08.30: How the coronavirus pandemic compares with the financial crisis 
12.00: How Lucky Generals and Atomic are going above and beyond in difficult times 
16.20: Rania Robinson on how production companies are adapting to the crisis
27.08: Marc Nohr on flexible working, deep thinking and why multitasking is a myth
39.50: Inspirations in media with more home time and beware the algorithms

