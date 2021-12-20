Campaign podcast: The year in review

The past year has been a rollercoaster for adland.

Record-breaking adspend and recovery, buoyed by the Euros and Olympics, has been bookended by Covid chaos and lockdowns, adland’s MeToo moment, COP26, the metaverse and, of course, GB News.

In the final episode of the Campaign podcast for 2021, the team takes a look at the key moments that have defined the past year, some of the best work of the previous 12 months and predictions for 2022.

Campaign UK editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier is joined by editor Maisie McCabe, deputy editor Gemma Charles, media editor Arvind Hickman and work and inspiration editor Imogen Watson to discuss the year that was and what lies ahead.