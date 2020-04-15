Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign to publish 2020 School Reports

April issue is out on Thursday at 7am.

School Reports 2020
School Reports 2020

Campaign is publishing its definitive rankings of the top UK advertising, media, digital, CRM, performance marketing and experience agencies in its annual School Reports issue, out on Thursday at 7am.

Using Nielsen data, Campaign's deep sector knowledge and the agencies' own submission documents, the Campaign editorial team has conducted a forensic examination of each agency and scored them accordingly, including a write-up on the highlights and lowlights of their 2019.

More than 100 of the UK’s top agencies were included in a special PDF edition of the April issue, which is an exact replica of the print magazine.

With reluctance, Campaign decided not to print this issue because so many of our readers are not in their offices.

Only subscribers can access the exclusive, digital page-turner edition of the April issue.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "The School Reports are one of the highlights of Campaign’s year and, at this extraordinarily difficult time, a welcome dose of normality. These reports should be a source of special pride this year as they are a benchmark of success before the current crisis. The UK agency landscape could look very different in 12 months’ time."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Uncommon's ECD Sam Walker on clever comedy radio

Promoted

April 01, 2020
MEDIA
Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Department for Education scores top marks for TV creativity

Promoted

March 20, 2020
AGENCY

9 ways you can make a D&I difference. Right now.

Promoted

March 17, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

March 16, 2020