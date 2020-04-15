Campaign to publish 2020 School Reports

Campaign is publishing its definitive rankings of the top UK advertising, media, digital, CRM, performance marketing and experience agencies in its annual School Reports issue, out on Thursday at 7am.

Using Nielsen data, Campaign's deep sector knowledge and the agencies' own submission documents, the Campaign editorial team has conducted a forensic examination of each agency and scored them accordingly, including a write-up on the highlights and lowlights of their 2019.

More than 100 of the UK’s top agencies were included in a special PDF edition of the April issue, which is an exact replica of the print magazine.

With reluctance, Campaign decided not to print this issue because so many of our readers are not in their offices.

Only subscribers can access the exclusive, digital page-turner edition of the April issue.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "The School Reports are one of the highlights of Campaign’s year and, at this extraordinarily difficult time, a welcome dose of normality. These reports should be a source of special pride this year as they are a benchmark of success before the current crisis. The UK agency landscape could look very different in 12 months’ time."