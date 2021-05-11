Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Best Commercial Use of Data

Winner

The Economist's Retention Success Story, The Economist Group

This award recognised excellence in the commercial use of data which delivers on user insight and impact and effectiveness of application and which has significantly contributed to one area of the business or as a whole.

The Economist is known for its insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events and is one of the most widely recognised current affairs brands in the world. In addition to its flagship Economist.com and weekly print and digital editions, The Economist publishes Espresso, a daily news app and Global Business Review, a bilingual English-Chinese product.

The brand also produces podcasts via Economist Radio and short- and long-form video through Economist Films. It also has a strong presence on social media, with social communities on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and other social networks.

In 2020, it demonstrated a clear customer retention strategy, aimed at growing and retaining its digital subscriber base.There were clear goals outlined and evidence of adapting to pandemic conditions, such as the collection of more customer emails.

Judges said The Economist had demonstrated a good approach to retention through the smart use of data, alongside an effective use of personalisation.

Highly Commended

The Worth of High Value Customers, Immediate Media

When the UK went into lockdown in March last year, Immediate Media identified growing enthusiasm for hobbies such as cooking, gardening and crafting. While it had the brands that fit exactly what customers were looking for, it did not have portfolio campaigns scheduled to go out during the first lockdown. As soon as lockdown hit, Immediate planned a brand-new portfolio campaign that filled this gap, covering all online and offline channels. Its objective was to focus on converting brand new customers, however also winning back lapsed and cancelled subscribers with this fantastic offer.

Shortlisted

ISBA & AOP Programmatic Supply Chain Transparency Study by PwC, Pw

BRANDM4TCH:The First Cookie-less Data Matching Broadcaster Product, 4Sales with Infosum & Mediarithmics