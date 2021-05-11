Added 3 hours ago
Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Brand of the Year - Business Media

This award will honour the most innovative and exciting brand of the year, awarding bravery, editorial innovation and the most strategically sound, and forward thinking brand in the sector. This award is open to all media brands and titles within the sector.

Winner

Computing, Incisive Media 

Computing is aimed at senior IT leaders, enabling them to make the right IT investment decisions for their businesses. During the various lockdowns owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for IT investment in 2020 was ‘off the scale’, as businesses adapted to remote working and were forced to rethink their IT systems. 

The challenge for Computing was to adapt quickly to give both its users and its clients what they needed. In response, it delivered a new digital event platform, Deskflix, a customisable digital content platform combining live and ‘as live’ sessions, blended with editorial documentaries, research, panel discussions and quizzes.

It restructured its customer success, marketing and events teams to focus on an omni-channel approach, combining thought leadership from its website and webinars with its CRM platform to deliver the right audience to the right clients. Computing also continued its commitment to diversity in IT, running the Women in Technology Festival for the second year running. 

Results were impressive - annual turnover increased and new business revenue generated significant sums too, mainly from demand generation and digital events. The brand delivered its strongest revenue performance for more than three years. 

Shortlisted

TTG, TTG Media

Financial Times, Financial Times

