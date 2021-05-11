Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Brand of the Year - Consumer Media

Winner

Digital Spy, Hearst UK

Digital Spy is the UK's biggest TV and movies website, serving entertainment fans looking for news, interviews, features, podcasts, videos, social content. In a challenging year, Digital Spy adapted its strategies, and innovated content-wise, becoming much more than a TV and movies website.

As TV shows, movies, and soaps were cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19, the brand’s ‘movies team’ pivoted to fan theories, nostalgic content, and covered more streaming and VOD releases, delivering the section's second and third biggest traffic months ever with no significant blockbuster releases.

Digital Spy launched an ‘At Home’ video interview franchise, giving soaps’ fans exclusive access to stars during their break in filming and creating exclusive news. It also launched its first-ever podcast, Soap Scoop.

The brand also invested in diversity, supporting movements such as Black Lives Matter, with an ongoing ' Digital Spy Rising ' franchise, starting with a panel of Black experts selecting the 30 biggest stars of tomorrow.

Other achievements included the launch of an exclusive animated digital edition, alongside commercial backing with Apple and investing in mental health. Digital Spy also listened to its users, surveying readers at the beginning of the first lockdown, to ascertain the content they needed. This led to the launch of additional products, expanding the brand’s reach and breadth of content.

Highly Commended

Women's Health, Hearst UK

Women’s Health leads the charge in empowering its audience of intelligent, affluent, successful women to achieve a fitter, happier, healthier lifestyle. Its Women’s Health Live event, due to be held for the second time in 2020, featured a programme of global wellness experts. When the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to live events, Women’s Health Live became the first virtual event in Hearst UK’s history and was a resounding success. Thousands steamed the content and the opportunity to ask celebrities questions in real time via social media recreated the interactive experience of the in-person event. In a year when health content has taken on a new significance, Women’s Health rose to the challenge.

Setting the New Standard, Evening Standard

When the UK went into lockdown in March 2020, the Evening Standard’s core print audience of daily commuters was decimated overnight. In less than a week, its distribution network went live, and it sourced PPE to ensure its workforce was kept safe at all times. This was done to honour its commitment to deliver 500,000 copies of its every paper every day.

ONS and Census data overlaid with postcode mapping gave an accurate heat map of high-income areas to suit advertisers, while detailed surveys, zonal mapping and traffic assessment identified the most efficient areas for delivery. The brand also accelerated the digital transformation of its brand.

Shortlisted

Twisted, Jungle Creations

Daily Star - Lighting Up a Gloomy News Agenda, Reach