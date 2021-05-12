Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Business Leader of the Year - Consumer Media

Winner

Julio Bruno, CEO, Time Out Group

Time Out provides consumers with guides to a range of cities, showcasing the best and newest restaurants, theatre shows and entertainment activities. With many of these closed across much of the world in 2020, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Time Out rebranded to ‘Time In’, demonstrating how the brand could adapt and innovate in a time of crisis.

The ‘Time In’ campaign resulted in new commercial opportunities and partnerships. The brand launched a digital platform with PayPal’s #KeeptheChangel and a partnership with Instagram in conjunction with the #LoveLocal campaign to co-host virtual festivals called ExperienceNYC and ExperienceLDN.

Bruno ensured the Time Out team was able to adapt where necessary, while keeping its readers and consumers’ interests and needs at the forefront of its vision. Over 2020, quarantined readers were entertained with light-hearted but meaningful content and recommended at-home activities. Under Bruno’s leadership, the company also pledged to stay true to things that mattered, supporting small businesses, women and the LGBT+ community.

Bruno also prioritised employees’ mental health, ensuring they felt secure, mentally well and supported. Throughout this year, he set out to provide a comfortable working environment for employees whether they were working from home while simultaneously home-schooling children or in the office, with socially distanced measures in place.