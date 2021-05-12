Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Business of the Year - Business Media

Winner

Brand Advance

Brand Advance is a global, multi-channel diversity media network, with offices in London, Berlin and New York. It aims to give a voice to those marginalised within mainstream advertising and celebrates diversity, helping brands reach diverse audience segments at scale globally. Judges said the business was especially relevant in today’s society.

Its projects in the last year include L’Oreal/Kiehl’s livestream of its Pride 2020 product launch, when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in the summer. Brand Advance, in partnership with L’Oreal and performance group the ‘Coco Butterclub’, broadcast the live stream through 15 of its LGBTQ+ publications on its media network, reaching a total of 120,982 live views in 21 countries with a total of three hours of streaming.

For NSPCC, the ‘Talk Pants’ campaign ran across a curated list of Black, Asian and multi-ethnic publishers within Brand Advance’s network, and made use of Brand Advance’s keyword matching software ‘Sentiment’. This uses artificial intelligence machine learning to provide contextual tagging across every article on Brand Advance’s network, combined with real-time engagement data, to inform communications and affect behavioural change. For the NSPCC, Sentiment helped to reach articles focused on parenting-related topics including schools, parenting, pregnancy, and travelling with kids during Covid.

Shortlisted

Financial Times

Incisive Media