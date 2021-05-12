Added 2 hours ago
Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Business of the Year - Customer Publishing

This award will honour the most innovative and exciting customer publishing of the year, awarding bravery, editorial innovation and the most strategically sound, and forward thinking brand in the sector.

Winner 

Think

Innovation was very much at the forefront of Think's success in 2020, where it turned huge challenges from the impact of Covid-19 into big opportunities. Think created the first-ever virtual engineering careers fair, gathering 1,000 registrants in six days, devised industry-sector podcasts and hosted many other virtual events, wth the aim of helping organisations fill the void left by cancelled events. 

For the luxury London hotel market, it built a website in a fortnight, whereandwhenlondon.com, to help concierges keep abreast of attractions and restaurants reopening in the capital.

It also won seven new clients, with pitches held on Zoom and also produced the largest-ever membership sector research looking at trends in communications, combining the views of more than 200 organisations. The research and associated report has been well-received by the industry, with 25 presentations of the findings to date to a range of industry groups.

Think also focused strongly on staff wellbeing, running regular staff surveys and hosting socials and scavenger hunts. There was flexibility for those who had to work around home schooling and people were encouraged to take regular screen breaks. Think also invested in mental health First Aid courses, increased its training programme and helped protect jobs.

