Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Commercial campaign of the Year

Winner

How LADbible Group and PlayStation marked the biggest moment of the decade in gaming with a nationwide day off, LADbible Group wIth PlayStation, Mediacom

To mark the launch of Sony Entertainment Group’s PlayStation 5 console, LADbible Group created an iconic and unexpected moment that achieved PlayStation’s objectives of winning at both gaming and culture, whilst embodying its strapline of ‘Play Has No Limits’.

With research showing that one-third of Brits would consider taking a day off to play their new console. LADbible Group launched a nationwide ‘Play Day’, giving its 300-plus employees a day off to play the PS5 and pausing its usual editorial across five key brands (LADbible, UNILAD, SPORTbible, UNILAD Tech and GAMINGbible). LADbible communicated this across its social news-feeds, creating over 40 pieces of content with the message that ‘All of LADbible have the day off, sorry. We figured they’d just be playing PS5 anyway.’ To ensure ‘Play Day’ felt inclusive, LADbible hosted a PS5 give-away, asking its audience to send in their best excuses for cancelling plans in favour of playing on the PS5.

The 24-hour campaign grabbed the nation’s attention, reaching over 24m people and rallying the audience into joining in, with 95% claiming they wanted to buy a PS5 and 64% saying they would take a day off to play. ‘Play Day’ pushed boundaries like never before, creating a shared cultural moment and shifting audience behaviour.

Highly Commended

Cosmopolitan Home Made & Wake The Bear x NatWest: Empowering millions of young women to create positive long-term financial habits for life, Hearst UK with NatWest, Wake the Bear

Natwest wanted to connect with under 35s in a meaningful and human way, supporting them to improve their financial literacy and achieve their financial goals. It partnered with Cosmopolitan’s ‘Home Made’ initiative, which supports five young women to become more financially independent, by giving them the opportunity to live rent free together for a year in Manchester. Content was built around the core challenges housemates faced, with each goal supported by a Natwest product, such as Digital Regular Saver, Housemate App and Business Builder. The campaign ran across print and online and spanned Cosmopolitan’s best-performing formats, such as quizzes and listicles.

Shortlisted

