Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Commercial Leader of the Year - Consumer Media

Honouring an individual who has shown clear strong leadership, leading to proven commercial success for their brand or brands, and resilience during the pandemic.

Dominic Carter, Group Chief Commercial Officer, News UK

Dominic Carter is responsible for all of News UK’s commercial activities, overseeing consumer media brands including The Times and Sunday Times, The Sun, Virgin Radio, TalkSport and Times Radio. 

News UK announced a restructure in 2019, which was implemented by Carter in 2020, resulting in the sales teams working in a digital-first environment, with sales based on audiences, not platforms. This proved to be a wise move when print production and distribution was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

Carter has also increased News UK’s collaboration efforts, creating The Ozone Project collaboration with Reach, The Guardian, The Telegraph, ESI Media and others in 2018 and more recently, Octave, a digital radio sales partnership between News UK’s Wireless Group and Bauer Media’s radio portfolio.

Carter also ensured that staff wellness took centre stage.The business was already fully set up for remote working but staff were offered additional support to cope with the new challenges faced, such as an allowance of four hours a week of time off to manage childcare and other domestic responsibilities and regular mental health and wellness questionnaires to help identify problems early on and offer support where required.

Judges singled out a number of Carter’s achievements, such as implementing a large-scale restructure and instigating genuine collaboration when it was most needed for print and radio. 

Caroline Fenner, group advertising director, Dennis Publishing 

Jane Wolfson, Chief Commercial Officer, Hearst UK

