Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Commercial Team of the Year - Consumer Media

Winner

Reach Solutions, Reach

Reach is home to the Mirror, Daily Express and OK!, and to some of the most iconic regional brands across the UK & Ireland, such as the Liverpool Echo, Birmingham Live and the Manchester Evening News.

The commercial team responded quickly to working in pandemic conditions, with Reach providing equipment and technology for its staff work from home, while pushing forward the digital agenda. 2020 marked the first year that its digital advertising revenues overtook print, a landmark moment in the company’s digital acceleration.

This milestone was achieved through innovation and by accelerating its customer strategy. Reach created new content streams, newsletters, sites and products in response to the pandemic and saw rapid growth in signups and customer registrations. It also saw huge increases in traffic across the Reach network as audiences turned to news content for advice.

Reach also identified surges in people wanting more information about technology and platforms, how to stay connected to their friends and family, online banking, and online retail and ecommerce. This trend became the basis for its business plans and it proactively approached new or lapsed customers in this space, securing campaigns from advertisers. These included TSB, which partnered with Reach on a guide to banking online and Very, which talked about how the pandemic was affecting parenting, while it worked with eBay to drive brand awareness.

Highly Commended

Autovia Sales Team, Autovia

Autovia was formerly known as Dennis Automotive Sales Team and is responsible for all advertising and commercial revenue across a vast portfolio of leading automotive brands, including Auto Express, Evo, CarBuyer, and CarThrottle. Responsibility includes all cross platform revenue from digital, press, sponsorship, social platforms and events. 2020 was a transformative year for the business, with the team repositioning existing products and solutions in the short term, to enable important revenue diversification and facilitate growth in the longer term. Innovation, creative thinking and collaboration helped the team achieve a significant incremental amount of revenue from scratch.

Shortlisted

Connect, Hearst UK

News UK, News UK

Current Affairs Advertising Team, Dennis Publishing

Mail Metro Media, Mail Metro Media