Campaign Publishing Awards 2021 deadline looms

Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on 11 and 12 May.

The deadline for entries is approaching for the Campaign Publishing Awards. Entries for the Awards, previously known as the British Media Awards, need to be submitted by 17 March.

Industry leaders from across the industry will judge the awards, with the winners announced at a virtual ceremony on 11 and 12 May.

Tilly McAuliffe, co-founder and director of Think, and chair of the judges, said: "These awards are among the most prestigious awards that every publisher should aspire to win. To win a Campaign award elevates any brand to a new level."

For further information and to read about the categories, visit the awards website campaignpublishingawards.com

If you need help with your entries or would like to request additional time to submit, please contact Stephanie Griffiths at stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com

InPublishing is a media partner of the Campaign Publishing Awards. Click here to receive their free weekly newsletter, here to read the latest issue of InPublishing magazine and here to view their latest Publishing Partners Guide.

