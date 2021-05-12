Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Editorial Campaign of the Year

Winner

Co-op Food magazine, ‘Back to Basics: Single Servings’, summer 2020 issue, River Group Content

With people confined to their homes during the pandemic, food became a focal point. Co-op Food recognised the challenge this presented for those on a tight budget, or those who had less confidence in their cooking skills.

To meet these needs, Co-op Food magazine launched a recipe series called Back to Basics. It aimed to help people who weren’t confident cooks but who were suddenly forced to eat at home all the time, with many in isolation. Recipes were based on search trends during the summer; there were many for simple instructions such as ‘how to boil an egg’, and recipes made the best use of ingredients, aiming to keep shopping lists manageable.

Each recipe started with ‘the knowledge’, to highlight key concepts, before moving on to the method. There were plenty of practical time- and money-saving tips, such as batch-cooking to avoid food waste, and buying larger, more economical packs, then freezing half. Readers were inspired to get dinner on the table and avoid food waste by using up leftovers and minimise time spent waiting in the supermarket queues. Digital versions of the recipes were available too, and Co-op Food also showcased ‘Recipes for one’, an area often neglected by other titles.

"Jabs Army" - 50,000 volunteers for the vaccine roll out, The Sun

The Jabs Army campaign set out to recruit 50,000 volunteers to help the NHS roll out the most ambitious vaccine programme in British history. These steward volunteer roles form a key part of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination team, guiding people on site and helping the vaccination process run safely and efficiently, as well as ensuring social distancing and identifying people who need additional support.

The campaign set out to follow the ‘Jabs Army’ volunteers and celebrity endorsers, to encourage the nation to get vaccinated. It also encouraged Britain’s biggest businesses to offer support and resources, ranging from furloughed staff to empty premises and car parks towards the vaccination effort.

The campaign had to overcome the challenges of recruiting volunteers at the height of the second national lockdown. A new narrative of vaccine hesitancy was emerging in parts of society so the campaign set out to correct mistruths, debunk myths and encourage the country to get jabbed.

The campaign smashed its target of recruiting 50,000 volunteers inside three weeks and won the backing of more than 50 businesses.The cross-party campaign also won support from the NHS, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, alongside a number of celebrities.

