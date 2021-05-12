Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Editorial Leader of the Year - Consumer Media

Winner

Farrah Storr, editor-in-chief, Elle UK, Hearst

Farrah Storr was appointed editor-in-chief of Elle UK in April 2019, overseeing its print, digital and experiential outputs. Just a year into the role, Storr took Elle in a brave new direction, establishing it as the home for agenda-setting features that were unafraid to start

conversations. This included an exclusive essay by globally cancelled author Natasha Tynes, a story on the disintegration of fourth wave feminism and the danger of having too much ambition in one relationship.

Storr also increased the magazine’s volume and commitment to exclusive, long-form journalism across Elle’s digital channels. Under her editorship, Elle was the very first publication to put front line workers on the cover, putting a call out across social media asking the magazine’s readers to recommend other women, beyond NHS workers, who were keeping the country going during the pandemic. Storr’s other achievements include producing covers that have become global talking points and responding to lockdown by devising a series of at-home events.

Under Storr, Elle has doubled magazine subscriptions; showed consistent and sustained growth across all digital channels and launched one of the most ambitious diversity projects in publishing. Judges said Storr had breathed new life into the publication and given Elle a new persona.

Highly Commended

Claire Hodgson, editor-in-chief, Cosmopolitan

Claire Hodgson is responsible for leading the UK’s biggest young women’s media brand across print and digital, video and eight social media platforms, as well as events. In response to the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020, she proposed the launch of ‘Good News Gathered’ – a daily roundup of positive stories, aimed at helping those suffering from anxiety to loneliness.

Hodgson also prioritised video as a medium, supporting the team by adapting shoot strategies to film remotely and implementing weekly meetings. She also steered the magazine towards the launch of its first-ever podcast, All the way with...which generated 250k streams and secured two paid-for sponsorships from commercial partners.

Shortlisted

Victoria Newton, editor-in-chief, The Sun

Jo Hoare, editorial director, River Group