Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Editorial Team of the Year - Consumer Media

Winner

Boxing Social Editorial/Content Team, Boxing Social

Boxing Social covers live boxing events on social media and via interviews. With only four live events to cover in 2020, owing to the pandemic, Boxing Social diversified its business plan and content strategy in order to not just survive, but to thrive.

It produced video content, but when this became limited due to a lack of access to live shows throughout the pandemic, Boxing Social seized the opportunity to bolster its daily content offerings with a number of industry experts. It acquired the Boxing Monthly editorial team from the now-defunct Boxing Monthly magazine, setting the highest standards in both written and video content.

The team also launched the digital Boxing Social magazine, which translated into huge numbers of engagement on social media, as well as a rapidly growing number of magazine downloads. The team was also able to produce special coverage of boxing tournaments abroad, bolstering its content.

Boxing Social also played an instrumental role in a collaborative effort with the World Boxing Super Series to launch its ‘eSports WBSS Tournament’. The three-week-long tournament was Boxing Social’s first foray into eSports, allowing it to not only give its audience new,

innovative content, but also to conduct field research and receive feedback to apply to future eSports projects.