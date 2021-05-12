Added 2 hours ago
Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Editorial Team of the Year - Customer Publishing

This award recognises excellence and innovation in the creation and promotion of content cross-platform including the use of new distribution channels and social media, and forward-thinking editorial premise which places users at its core.

Winner

Ocadolife and Sunday, Sunday 

Ocadolife is the monthly magazine for online-only retailer Ocado. It aims to inspire customers and keep them connected post-transaction with relevant content, including targeted and achievable recipes, supplier exclusives, expert features and behind-the-scenes brand stories that highlight Ocado’s sustainability and service. 

The editorial team works closely with the ad sales team, balancing Ocado’s marketing and sales objectives with the need to create innovative, compelling content for a very wide target readership, resulting in stories that are creative and effective. 

Over the last year, the editorial team has devised forward-thinking content, including the comeback of chardonnay and a focus on health, nutrition and wellbeing and supporting ‘Veg Power’, a TV advertising campaign aimed at getting children to eat more vegetables. The team tied this into a recipe feature, with dishes from Meera Sodha, Claire Thomson and Thomasina Miers, while nutritional therapist Tracy Tredoux wrote about the importance of sleep for good health. Ocadolife also explored sustainability, helping customers to cut food waste and focusing on Ocado’s work with charity partners to reduce food waste, with recipe ideas featuring tips to use up leftovers, and advice on reducing waste through correct storage.

The magazine has gone from strength to strength in the last year, resulting in an increase in pagination and frequency, from bi-monthly to monthly.

 

