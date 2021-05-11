Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Event of the Year - Business Media

Winner

The Politico 28 Class of 2021, Politico Europe

Politico Europe is a media organisation covering the people, power and politics in Europe. Politico events gather an audience of the most powerful influencers in Europe, from European Commissioners to government ministers and C-suite executives, who are driving the agenda on the most pressing global issues.

Every December, the Politico 28 class is unveiled, the annual ranking of the most powerful people in Europe. Split into three categories, the doers, dreamers and disruptors, the list represents the most powerful European shapers for the upcoming year. It is traditionally

revealed at a gala dinner, but became an online experience owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. This presented a difficult challenge, but also an opportunity for innovation in terms of formats, storytelling approaches, mediums and platforms.

The other challenge was producing this event while everyone involved - from the newsroom to the events team, marketing and sales were remote. Politico built an online hub including nominees’ profiles, animated videos, and the event livestream, simultaneously streamed to Twitter and Facebook, to present a fully-integrated and immersive online experience.The event featured an exclusive interview with the Secretary General of NATO which was widely picked up across international media. Audience engagement was heightened with an online quiz as well as a live Q&A session through Twitter.

Shortlisted

Net Zero Festival, Incisive Media