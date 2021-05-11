Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Event of the Year - Consumer Media

Winner

SWOTY, News UK

The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards have been running for 33 years. In 2020, however, it had to overcome two challenges: elite sport had been put on hold and in-person events were not possible. The Awards pivoted away from professionals, towards grass roots. It was reimagined as a virtual event, complemented by editorial and

native content, where top sportswomen honoured the extraordinary contribution to sport made by ordinary women throughout the UK. Vitality sponsored the awards for the second successive year, with its ‘Keep Up The Pace’ campaign.

News UK set out to find the inspirational stories of women who fought to keep sport alive in their communities throughout the pandemic. It created new award categories, with readers voting in all but two of them. To drive further awareness of the awards, an editorial content campaign ran in The Sunday Times magazine, and also in Sport.

By focussing this content largely in a lifestyle magazine, inspirational stories about women keeping active at a grassroots level were shared in an environment with a high female readership. Each piece of editorial was complimented by a piece of native content from Vitality as part of its ‘Keep up the Pace’ campaign, featuring a letter from one of their elite ambassadors designed to inspire women to get active themselves.

Highly Commended: Tim Peake - Live from the Science Museum with Suzie Imber, Penguin Live

Penguin Live is the in-house production arm of Penguin Random House UK. It provides opportunities for its readers to connect with the writers they love through live experiences. Tim Peake - Live from the Science Museum was a virtual event celebrating the publication of Tim Peake’s autobiography Limitless. His Soyuz Capsule - the historic spacecraft that brought Peake back to Earth after his six-month space mission, was on display at the Science Museum’s Exploring Space gallery. An interview with Tim Peake was filmed at the gallery, offering audiences at home an intimate insight into life on the isolated International Space Station. The event was shared across Penguin Random House’s social channels and newsletter database.

Shortlisted

Sustainability Virtual Week, Economist Events, part of The Economist Group

The Times CEO Summit, News U