Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: International Business of the Year

Winner

Forbes

In a year like no other, Forbes’ approach enabled the world’s biggest media brand to reach new and engaged subscribers all over the world. Its events platform continued apace in a virtual environment, while its international network of editors, journalists and contributors affirmed the brand’s reputation for producing trusted journalism and being at the forefront of innovation in the media and publishing industry.

The ForbesLIVE events division, which gathers together business leaders from around the world, was pivoted to virtual platforms during lockdown, creating interactive experiences that remain a core part of Forbes’ strategy to drive engagement. Despite the challenging environment, in the second half of 2020, Forbes held 66 events, engaging more than 50,000 people from 188 countries worldwide.

At a time when global news was fast-changing and unpredictable, the company invested in its people, doubling its breaking news team to 15 journalists, to provide audiences with reliable information in real time. Forbes also redesigned its app, with a focus on getting the news to its readers’ phones in real time and launched 10 newsletters, covering themes such as cybersecurity to working from home. The brand also championed underrepresented voices, and launched its Representation and Inclusion practice in January 2020.

Highly Commended

Dennis Publishing

Dennis Publishing maintained its business performance during the coronavirus pandemic, which included launching a US version of The Week Junior on schedule, fully remotely, in March 2020. It was a move that paid off, with the title attracting 80,000 subscribers to date. Ensuring the wellbeing of its staff was also key, with the company leveraging its existing use of cloud-based technology to enable its 550 employees to transition easily to working from home.

Its digitally-led business model also allowed Dennis Publishing to overcome disruptions to the US and UK postal systems, supply chain issues and the closure of shops and outlets.

Shortlisted

The Economist Group

The Financial Times





