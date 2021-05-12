Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Podcast of the Year – Branded Content

Winner

Mail Metro Media for M&S and Mindshare: The Sleep Lab, Mail Metro Media; Mindshare and Entale

The Sleep Lab was a branded podcast from M&S aimed at tackling the topical issue of the nation’s sleep problems, highlighting the importance of sleep and wellbeing during the pandemic. Across six episodes, running from September to October 2020, clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith chatted to experts about sleep hygiene, hypnotherapy, baby sleep training and rest-related nutrition. The podcast was also supported by a native article on MailOnline.

M&S wanted to drive consideration of The Sleep Shop, M&S’ range of sleepwear and bedding, to give the audience insight into the products on offer. The retailer wanted to position itself as a knowledgeable and authoritative voice in the sleep category – a brand with an expert opinion and the products to give customers a peaceful night.

Content was shaped following research into people’s sleep patterns, with episodes featuring a blend of real stories and expert advice. Each episode was produced to solve real reader problems, from insomnia to newborns, forming a personal experience.

Interactive podcast platform Entale acted as the host, using AI technology to fully immerse users in the series by allowing them to click through to purchase relevant sleep products from M&S, whilst still listening to the content.

Shortlisted

BMW Play Next hosted by Edith Bowman, Wasserman, with FCB Inferno, Wavemaker, Acast, Listen and Dolce Music

In It Together – Brought To You By Co-op, River Group Content