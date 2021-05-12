Added 2 hours ago
Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Podcast of the Year – Business Media

This award recognises innovation, creativity and commercial excellence in business media podcasting, including creativity in format and execution.

Winner

Success Is In The Mind, PinPointMedia

Success Is In The Mind, a podcast produced by PinPointMedia and created during the UK’s first lockdown, is a not-for-profit show designed to inspire, motivate and engage with the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders. It talks openly about the challenges and barriers people face when starting a business, as well as highlighting the passion and persistence involved. 

PinPointMedia founder Oliver Bruce felt it important that the less glamorous side of being an entrepreneur was at the forefront of the podcast. Instead of focusing on the positives and the money for example, Success Is In The Mind highlights how success is often down to grit, determination and a strong mindset. The podcast, which aims to be informative and fun, and which lasts around 30 minutes, launched with interviews from businesses and entrepreneurs spread across the globe, from the USA to the UK. In the second series,  Bruce speaks to businesses and entrepreneurs located in Berlin, India and Uganda. 

Interviewees have the option to speak about their brand and, if they wish, offer discounts to listeners. They also share and distribute their episode once launched, organically growing its reach. More than 50% of those who listen to the podcast subscribe, according to Apple Podcast subscriber statistics.

