Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Podcast of the Year – Consumer Media

Winner

Stories of our Times, News UK / Times

The ‘Stories of our Times’ (SOOT) podcast was launched in March 2020 as the flagship podcast for The Times and The Sunday Times, aimed at converting loyal readers into podcast listeners and introducing subscribers to the journalists behind the headlines. Published every weekday, with episodes running from 25 to 35 minutes, the podcast combines reactive news with investigative journalism.

With the podcast launch coinciding with the UK’s first lockdown, the team had to get to grips with a new product and a new way of working, collaborating together entirely online. The podcast distinguished itself from the competition, by setting an agenda to produce innovative story-telling. One example of this was ‘Diary of a funeral director’, which aimed to cut through the statistics and sensationalism that coloured much of the coverage on coronavirus.

SOOT also produced limited episode investigative series, such as ‘Who killed CJ Davis?’ which spanned six episodes, focusing on the death of a 14-year-old boy killed in 2017 in London. From its launch in March to December 2020, the podcast generated an audience of 5.5 million, despite the lack of commuters and has also generated new digital advertising inventory. Judges were impressed by the number of listeners and the ad revenue stream.

Highly Commended

The Car Throttle Podcast, Dennis Publishing

Car Throttle is a ‘social first’ automotive media brand, with three million YouTube subscribers and more than 10 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. It’s an audience-led automotive podcast, shining a light on user-submitted car stories, questions and automotive gripes, with the aim of providing entertainment and light relief. It has featured a number of celebrity guests, including Top Gear's Chris Harris, former Top Gear 'Stig' Ben Collins and YouTube stars including Colin Furze and Rory Reid.

The podcast, released every Monday, has attracted commercial partners who have sponsored podcast episodes, including Toyota, Lego, Barclaycard and Hot Wheels.

Shortlisted

The Economist's Checks and Balance podcast, The Economist

The Week Unwrapped, Dennis Publishing