Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Rising Star Commercial

Winner

Joe Teal, account director on MoneyWeek & The Week, Dennis Publishing

Joe Teal is an account director across The Week and MoneyWeek, and is the financial specialist among the team. His efforts across 2020 resulted in MoneyWeek producing its most successful commercial year in its 20-year history. Teal achieved this by spotting trends in the sector and introducing special features to run in the magazine which contributed to the print success of 2020. He also maintained excellent relationships with all of his agencies.

Under Teal, MoneyWeek’s digital revenue also increased, with Teal seizing virtual opportunities to secure sponsorships. He also introduced additional revenue through native newsletters; demand generation growth was a priority for Dennis Publishing in 2020; Teal significantly grew this part of the business within the financial services sector.

Teal also recognised the importance of supporting his team during the pandemic. As a keen artist, he devised team building sessions focused on drawing portraits of another member of the team. It was a huge success and helped raise spirits during a challenging time. Under Teal, MoneyWeek’s print, digital and newsletter revenues increased, while market share over competitors also grew. Judges were impressed by the results achieved, bucking the trend of decline in the sector and said that ‘Teal clearly knows the sector well.’