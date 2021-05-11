Campaign Publishing Awards 2021: Rising Star Content

Winner

Bobbie Edsor, social media editor, Delish UK, Hearst UK

Part of Hearst UK, Delish UK launched in October 2019, styling itself as ‘your ultimate foodie best friend’, offering the home cook recipes that are both fun to cook and eat.

As the site’s social media editor, Bobbie Edsor has been instrumental in leading the website’s social strategy, driving platform growth and site conversions, as well as creating strong brand identity. Her content strategy has been key to this; she led the site’s off-site video strategy, working with Hearst’s central video team to source viral content for the brand’s social platforms, drawing inspiration from the Royal Family’s favourite food and patisserie-style cakes.

Edsor has also focused heavily on developing content via Pinterest, separating Delish’s offering from the majority of other food content creators on the platform, and increasing the number of monthly viewers to just over eight million. Edsor has also identified what makes content go viral and used this to great success on a number of platforms, amassing millions of views on Facebook for ‘Babybel Cheese Dippers’ and on Instagram for ‘3-Ingredient Ice Cream’.

Her response to lockdown included turning her home kitchen into a mini studio, where she could film recipe videos, trend alerts and food hacks at home, creating content across all platforms. Judges were impressed with Edsor’s creativity and innovation, and her ability to drive growth during a pandemic.

Highly commended

Sophie Boyden, social media manager, Cosmopolitan UK

Sophie Boyden leads the editorial strategy across Cosmopolitan UK’s eight social media platforms, with a combined following of over 5.5m. In the last year, she has been responsible for new platform launches, and led, created and implemented organic social promotion for brand events, such as Cosmopolitan’s Careers Festival in September. Boyden’s data-driven, engagement-first strategy has not only increased followings, referrals, watch-times, revenue and brand loyalty, but has also helped shape the content created on social, on-site and offline. In response to lockdown, Boyden devised a weekly ‘Staying In’ guide on Instagram, highlighting the best of the site’s dedicated stay-at-home content, resulting in over 580K impressions.