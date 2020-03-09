Campaign Publishing Awards entry deadline looms

The deadline for entries to the Campaign Publishing Awards is 12 March.

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the best work by media owners and publishers, and recognise innovation and revenue diversification at a time of unprecedented change.

Rakesh Patel, sales director at Spotify UK, is chair of the judges for the awards, which were previously known as the British Media Awards.

This year’s judges include Chris Duncan, managing director of platform partnerships at News UK; Tilly McAuliffe, founder and director of Think; Stephanie Marks, managing director of Havas Media UK; Sam Tomlinson, partner at PwC; and Mimi Turner, founder of Mimi Turner Associates.

More will be announced in the coming weeks, ahead of the judging process in April.

Campaign has refreshed the awards with separate categories for both consumer and business media companies and introduced three new prizes for podcasts.

Guardian News & Media won Media Company of the Year, i took home Media Brand of the Year and the Financial Times was named International Media Company of the Year at the 2019 awards.

For more information on the Campaign Publishing Awards, including the entry kit, visit www.campaignpublishingawards.com.

For further details, contact stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.