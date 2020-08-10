Staff
Campaign and R3 launch CMO Outlook study

EMEA report will be peer-led.

CMO Outlook: will make use of quantitative data and qualitative insight


Campaign has teamed up with R3, an independent global marketing consultancy, for the launch of CMO Outlook – a new biannual study that will help marketers across the EMEA region make the right decisions for their businesses.

CMO Outlook comprises the collective opinions and experiences of senior marketers across EMEA to help their contemporaries make informed decisions on how best to act now and in the future to protect and grow their businesses.

The research is peer-led, rather than driven by the advertising industry itself, and is informed by quantitative data and qualitative insight shared by the network. 

The CMO Outlook EMEA study is the latest collaboration between Campaign and R3, which already works with Campaign Asia-Pacific on CMO Outlook reports for that region. 

R3 is inviting senior marketers from across categories to participate in this research. The individual data will be anonymous and findings exclusively available to the participating group.

To find out more, contact Martha Evans at martha@rthree.com.

