Campaign refreshes subscription options

Campaign has rebranded its subscription offering with two tiers: The Information and The Knowledge.

Subscribers to The Information will continue to have unlimited access to all the news, features and opinion pieces on Campaignlive.co.uk, special projects such as the annual School Reports, the print magazine and benefits such as discounts to Campaign events.

The Knowledge, previously known as premium plus, offers readers a deeper insight into the advertising industry, in addition to the content that is available to Information subscribers.

The Knowledge includes exclusive, regular columns from Campaign's senior UK editors each month and two new products: a quarterly Global Forecast that incorporates contributions from Campaign’s editorial teams in the US and Asia-Pacific, and a biannual CMO Outlook that surveys EMEA marketers to reveal the latest trends and concerns.

The Global Forecast, in particular, utilises data from Campaign’s new-business tracker tool, Advertising Intelligence, in partnership with independent marketing consultancy R3.

The latest report for the first quarter explored pitching in the pandemic and the automotive, entertainment and luxury sectors.

In addition, there will be a weekly bulletin for Knowledge subscribers and other exclusive content.

Campaign is the leading global advertising magazine brand, with an unrivalled network of journalists across the UK, US, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

More Knowledge content is available here. Visit the subscription page to find out more information on packages.