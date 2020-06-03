Campaign to reveal Global Agency of the Year winners on Thursday

Campaign is to reveal the winners of its inaugural Global Agency of the Year awards at 12pm UK time tomorrow (Thursday).

Agencies that won in Campaign's Agency of the Year awards in the UK, US and Asia were put forward to the final round of choosing global winners.

Wieden & Kennedy, Adam & Eve/DDB, Huge, McCann, Ogilvy and Mindshare are among the shops recognised on the shortlist by a panel of chief marketing officer judges.

This new, worldwide celebration builds on the success of Campaign’s long-running Agency of the Year awards.

Shops will be awarded across five major disciplines: Creative Agency; Digital Innovation Agency; Independent Agency; Media Agency; and Creative Network.

Judges representing the US include: Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer at Burger King; Daniela Michelon, executive director, global creative operations, at Estée Lauder; and Steve Hill, senior director, global brand, at McDonald's.

UK judges include: Margaret Jobling, group chief marketing officer at Centrica; Peter Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB; and Chris Macleod, customer director at Transport for London.

From Asia, the judges include: Anupama Biswas, regional lead for ecommerce, media and analytics at Kellogg Asia-Pacific; and Dennis Perez, media director at Unilever Philippines.

Shortlist

Creative Agency of the Year

Adam & Eve/DDB, UK

Ogilvy Thailand

Ogilvy Taiwan

TBWA\Hong Kong

TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan

Wieden & Kennedy, US

Digital Innovation Agency of the Year

Accenture Interactive, Japan

AnalogFolk, UK

Mindshare, Indonesia

Mindshare, Vietnam

Reprise, Hong Kong

Huge, US

Independent Agency of the Year

Appsynth, Thailand

CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok, Thailand

Mother, US

Sunny Side Up, Japan

Tomorrow, Greater China

Uncommon Creative Studio, UK

Media Agency of the Year

Essence, US

Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK

MediaCom Hong Kong

Mindshare Hong Kong

Mindshare Indonesia

Zenith Taiwan

Creative Network of the Year

McCann Worldgroup Europe

McCann Worldgroup US

Ogilvy Asia-Pacific