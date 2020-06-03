Campaign to reveal Global Agency of the Year winners on Thursday

Campaign is to reveal the winners of its inaugural Global Agency of the Year awards at 12pm UK time tomorrow (Thursday).
Agencies that won in Campaign's Agency of the Year awards in the UK, US and Asia were put forward to the final round of choosing global winners.
Wieden & Kennedy, Adam & Eve/DDB, Huge, McCann, Ogilvy and Mindshare are among the shops recognised on the shortlist by a panel of chief marketing officer judges.
This new, worldwide celebration builds on the success of Campaign’s long-running Agency of the Year awards.
Shops will be awarded across five major disciplines: Creative Agency; Digital Innovation Agency; Independent Agency; Media Agency; and Creative Network.
Judges representing the US include: Fernando Machado, global chief marketing officer at Burger King; Daniela Michelon, executive director, global creative operations, at Estée Lauder; and Steve Hill, senior director, global brand, at McDonald's.
UK judges include: Margaret Jobling, group chief marketing officer at Centrica; Peter Markey, chief marketing officer at TSB; and Chris Macleod, customer director at Transport for London.
From Asia, the judges include: Anupama Biswas, regional lead for ecommerce, media and analytics at Kellogg Asia-Pacific; and Dennis Perez, media director at Unilever Philippines.
Shortlist
Creative Agency of the Year
Adam & Eve/DDB, UK
Ogilvy Thailand
Ogilvy Taiwan
TBWA\Hong Kong
TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan
Wieden & Kennedy, US
Digital Innovation Agency of the Year
Accenture Interactive, Japan
AnalogFolk, UK
Mindshare, Indonesia
Mindshare, Vietnam
Reprise, Hong Kong
Huge, US
Independent Agency of the Year
Appsynth, Thailand
CJ Worx and Spore Bangkok, Thailand
Mother, US
Sunny Side Up, Japan
Tomorrow, Greater China
Uncommon Creative Studio, UK
Media Agency of the Year
Essence, US
Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK
MediaCom Hong Kong
Mindshare Hong Kong
Mindshare Indonesia
Zenith Taiwan
Creative Network of the Year
McCann Worldgroup Europe
McCann Worldgroup US
Ogilvy Asia-Pacific