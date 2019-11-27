Staff
Campaign to reveal Media Agency of the Decade

Five UK shops are in running.

Clockwise from top left: Goodstuff, PHD, MediaCom, MG OMD and the7stars
Campaign is to reveal the UK media agency of the decade when the magazine publishes its annual issue next week.

Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, PHD and the7stars are the five agencies in the running.

Campaign’s editorial team drew up the shortlist on the basis of the agencies’ performance in the annual issue every year since 2010.

Goodstuff, MediaCom, PHD and the7stars were all named Media Agency of the Year at least once during the period, while Manning Gottlieb OMD won Best Media Agency in Campaign’s inaugural UK Agency of the Year Awards earlier this year.

MediaCom won Media Agency of the Decade in 2009.

Campaign will also name the Ad Agency of the Decade next week. 

