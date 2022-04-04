Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Eight agencies from across the UK, Denmark, Canada and Australia are competing for the coveted Creative Agency of the Year at Campaign’s third Global Agency of the Year Awards.

Three British shops – St Luke's, The Brooklyn Brothers and Uncommon Creative Studio – are on the eight-strong shortlist alongside two businesses from Canada (Rethink and Zulu Alpha Kilo), the Danish agency &Co, Special Sydney in Australia and S4 Capital’s MediaMonks.

Four WPP brands have been shortlisted for Global Network of the Year: MediaCom, Ogilvy, VMLY&R and Wavemaker Global. They are up against competition from Havas; Interpublic-owned McCann Worldgroup and R/GA; and TBWA Worldwide, which is part of Omnicom.

More than 100 companies from 19 countries entered Campaign’s third global Agency of the Year Awards and the winners will be revealed in a virtual ceremony on 11 May. To register to watch the show click here.

The shops in the running for Media Agency of the Year include Manning Gottlieb OMD and MediaCom Australia, as well as six UM agencies (North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand).

MediaMonks has three separate chances to win an Agency of the Year title across three categories: Brand Experience Agency, Social Media Agency and Creative Agency.

VMLY&R has a total of six mentions on the shortlist, including Best Network: Europe; Best Place to Work: Network; Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative; Agency Leader – Creative (for Andrew Dimitriou of VMLY&R EMEA); and Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year (as well as Global Network).

The winner for Integrated Marketing Agency and Media Planning Leader will be announced at the virtual award ceremony.

Last year Special Group, which entered its offices in Australia, New Zealand and the United States, won Creative Agency of the Year, beating Adam & Eve/DDB, BBH Singapore, Mother and The Brooklyn Brothers.

From the nominations, 99 were from the EMEA region, 32 from the APAC region, and 38 were from the Americas.

Shortlists for network awards

Global Network

Havas

McCann Worldgroup

MediaCom

Ogilvy

R/GA

TBWA Worldwide

VMLY&R

Wavemaker Global

Best Network: Europe

DDB EMEA

BBDO Europe

McCann Worldgroup Europe

The North Alliance

OMD EMEA

PHD Europe

VMLY&R

Best Network: Asia-Pacific

Special Australia

TBWA

UM APAC

Wavemaker Regional

Best Network: Middle East & Africa

Havas Media Middle East

BBDO MEA

PHD MEA

TBWA

Weber Shandwick MENAT

Shortlists for agency awards

Creative Agency

&Co

MediaMonks

Rethink

Special Sydney

St Luke's Communications

The Brooklyn Brothers

Uncommon Creative Studio

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Media Agency

MediaCom Australia

Manning Gottlieb OMD

UM North America

UM Australia

UM Japan

UM Korea

UM Malaysia

UM Thailand

Brand Experience Agency

Amplify

George P Johnson Company

HeyMo

Imagination

Lightblue

MediaMonks

Momentum Worldwide

Consultancy

Half Rhino

Manifest London

Merkle

Customer Engagement Agency

Oliver

The Huddle Room

Digital Innovation Agency

Gravity Road

Oliver

UM Malaysia

Purpose Worldwide

R/GA London

Isobar

WATConsult

In-house Agency

U-Studio, Oliver

Creative X, Meta

Independent Agency

Amplify

Imagination

Manifest London

Rethink

Special Australia

St Luke's Communications

Uncommon Creative Studio

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Performance Marketing Agency

Croud

Incubeta

Journey Further

M&C Saatchi Performance

Reprise

Tug

PR Agency

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Icon Agency

Material

Pomp & Circumstance PR

Weber Shandwick

Social Media Agency

Kingdom Digital Solutions

M&C Saatchi Indonesia

MediaMonks

We Are Social

Shortlists for staff engagement and initiatives awards

Best Place to Work: Individual Shop

DDB Group Philippines

Ideasxmachina

Propel Manila

Rice Communications

Best Place to Work: Network

The Future Laboratory

VMLY&R

Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

VMLY&R

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Shortlists for people and team categories

Creative Leader

Aaron Starkman, Rethink

Tom Martin and Julian Schreiber, Special Australia

George Bryant, The Brooklyn Brothers

Dany Minaker and Sebastian 'Patán' Tarazaga, Wunderman Thompson

Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Agency Leader – Creative

Anish Daryani, M&C Saatchi Indonesia

Andrew Dimitriou, VMLY&R EMEA

Jonathan Emmins, Amplify

Chris Hirst, Havas

Zak Mroueh, Zulu Alpha Kilo

Alex Myers, Manifest London

Burcu Özdemir, TBWA\Istanbul

Aaron Starkman, Rethink

Agency Leader - Digital/Media

Luke Smith, Croud

Bala Pomaleh, IPG Mediabrands

Nick Lawson, MediaCom

Natalie Bell, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Adam Gerhart, Mindshare Worldwide

Susanne Grundmann, OMD Germany

Sue-Anne Lim, Trapper Media Services

Agency Growth Leader

Wendy Dixon, M&C Saatchi Group

Cade Heyde, Special Australia

Carmina Marie C. Cruz, The Huddle Room

Sue-Anne Lim, Trapper Media Services

Naomi Troni, Wunderman Thompson"

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year

Mindshare Worldwide

VMLY&R

Wunderman Thompson

New Business Development Team/Person of the Year

Havas

Icon Agency

M&C Saatchi Indonesia

MediaCom

Strategic Planning Leader

Daniel Eckrote, Mindshare

Rory Gallery, Special Australia

Toygun Yilmazer,TBWA\Istanbul

Shehan Samarasinha, Triad

Kit Altin, Walk-In The Gate

Talent Management Person/Team of the Year

Ideasxmachina

OMD EMEA HQ's Tea

Shortlist for client and partner award

Best Global Marketer

Bettina Fetzer, Mercedes-Benz

Zach Kitschke, Canva