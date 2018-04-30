Campaign School Reports: meet the agencies that scored a 9

While the average score in the Campaign School Reports was 6.14, four agencies managed to head to the top of the class by attaining a 9.

So what marked these shops out from their peers? How did they manage to make a bigger and better impression in 2017 than those that were left in their wake? Here are their stories of success:

Adam & Eve/DDB

History was made when Adam & Eve/DDB became the first agency to be awarded Campaign’s Agency of the Year for four consecutive years, proving that the new management team – Rick Brim, Tammy Einav, Mat Goff, Alex Hesz and Anthony Falco – has what it takes. [Read more here]

Amplify

Amplify enters its 10th year with a brimming trophy cabinet, and, with eight new client wins across 2017, the shop was justifiably named Campaign’s Brand Experience Agency of The Year. It see out to underline its creative ambitions by tripling the size of its studio and making bold appointments, with Jeavon Smith, former creative director, vice-president at Jack Morton, joining as its first executive creative director. [Read more here]

The7stars

One word stands out above all others when evaluating the recent performance of the7stars: momentum. The UK’s biggest independent media agency enjoyed what it claims has been its "best year yet", winning £106m-worth of new business, from clients including Ladbrokes Coral, Deliveroo, Mytaxi and Laterooms. [Read more here]

Wunderman

Not many agencies have transformed in a year as much or as fast as Wunderman. In a fervour of reorganisation and streamlining, WPP merged its ecommerce consultancy Salmon into Wunderman and launched Wunderman Commerce. The group also merged global digital agency Possible with Wunderman in July, bringing a flood of new talent. [Read more here]