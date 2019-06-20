Campaign scoops prestigious industry award for magazine design

Campaign has won a prestigious industry award, beating top brands across the publishing industry to win Designer of the Year.

Tim Scott, Campaign’s art director, won the accolade at the PPA Awards at a ceremony last night. Scott created Campaign’s current visual identity, which was launched as part of the brand's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

More of Scott's work

Winners were judged by senior figures across the media industry, who whittled down almost 500 entrants, from more than 70 companies, to select the winners.

The Book of Man, a digital platform that seeks to move past the "impossible ideals of being a man", was handed the Innovation of the Year award.

The platform was created by former ShortList editor Martin Robinson last year and aims to act as a "progressive" support network for men, raising awareness of issues such as mental health.

Country Life was named Magazine Brand of the Year, while Cosmopolitan's Farrah Storr – who is moving across to edit sister title Elle – was awarded Editor of the Year. Sunday was named Content Agency of the Year.

In the commercial partnership category, TI Media won gold with its JD Williams 50 over 50 Amazing Women Awards partnership, Nursing Times took silver for its tie-up with Macmillan Cancer Support and Dennis Publishing won bronze for its Den Of Geek/Sky Curfew partnership.

Marcus Rich, PPA chairman and chief executive of TI Media, said: "These awards have once again set the benchmark for excellence in our industry and continue to champion the people and brands who really push the boundaries, grab readers’ attention and drive engagement across the board."