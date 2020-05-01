Campaign Sprintathon 2020 goes virtual with world-record attempt

The Campaign Sprintathon is being turned into a virtual event with the aim of breaking a world record in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Having cancelled this year’s 100m relay event because of the coronavirus outbreak, Campaign is calling on agencies, media owners and industry bodies to get involved by filming yourself passing a water bottle.

To be in with a chance of entering the Guinness World Records, at least 250 people are required to take part to claim the title of "largest online video chain passing a water bottle".

Each video will need to show one person passing the water bottle from their right hand to the left for a minimum of five seconds – you can be as creative as you like. This will then be stitched together and published on Campaign's website.

For everyone taking part, Campaign is asking for a donation to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer here. The money raised will help to transform breakthroughs in the lab into treatments and cures for cancer patients.

The Sprintathon is spearheaded by Direct Line Group marketing director Mark Evans, with support from Campaign and Cancer Research UK. Evans said: "In these unprecedented times, we have had to cancel the 2020 Sprintathon in July – but you can’t keep a good idea down!

"In pivoting towards a virtual Sprintathon, we can still come together as an industry to break a world record and raise money for the great work that Stand Up To Cancer do in order to beat cancer faster."

Claire Beale, Campaign’s global editor-in-chief, added: "It's so great to have something positive to focus on, like this Stand Up To Cancer virtual Sprintathon. We really hope you'll join us in our record-breaking attempt and we're looking forward to seeing some brilliantly creative interpretations of the challenge."

How to take part

The video must start with the water bottle out of shot and finish with the bottle out of shot

The bottle must start and end at shoulder height in order to continue the sequence

The bottle must be passed from your right hand to your left hand

The video must be filmed in landscape

The video must be a minimum of five seconds long

One person per video

The video file, your full name and company must be sent to Sprintathon@cancer.org.uk

The video must be sent between 22 May and 1 June

Here’s an example