Campaign Sprintathon challenges adland to run marathon in fancy dress

Campaign is challenging adland to complete a marathon in fancy dress to enter the Guinness World Records in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The Campaign Sprintathon, returning for a second year, calls on teams of four to complete a combined 400-metre lap dressed in their favourite advertising character.

This can include, but is not limited to, Cadbury’s gorilla, the 118 118 running men, Captain Birds Eye, Edgar the dragon, the Duracell bunny, Kevin the carrot, Tony the tiger, meerkats, Gio Compario and the Milk Tray man.

Last year’s event raised £100,000 for Stand Up To Cancer as agencies, media owners and industry bodies took part in the marathon.

Bauer Media, Digital Cinema Media, MediaCom, Thinkbox, VCCP and Wavemaker have joined Bartle Bogle Hegarty in signing up to take part in the challenge.

The event takes place on 30 July at the London Marathon Community Stadium, located within the Olympic Park. To sign up, visit here.

The Sprintathon is led by Direct Line Group marketing director Mark Evans, with support from the Advertising Association, Cancer Research UK and Campaign.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the AA, said: "The Campaign Sprintathon is a wonderful example of what our industry can do when it comes together around something that matters to everyone.

"The social contribution of advertising is a hugely important area of focus for us this year as we look at all the ways our industry can fulfil its responsibilities to people and UK society.

"This event, and its unique world record-breaking attempt during the 2020 Olympics, is sure to be a brilliant, fun sporting occasion – we’re very much looking forward to seeing many people taking part on the day."