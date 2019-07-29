Gurjit Degun
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Sprintathon raises £100k for Stand Up To Cancer

Media Zoo ran fastest lap in 55 seconds.

Campaign Sprintathon: industry makes a dash
Campaign Sprintathon: industry makes a dash

Adland has raised £100,000 for Stand Up To Cancer as part of the Campaign Sprintathon, which saw the industry collectively run a marathon in one hour, 50 minutes and 56 seconds.

The event, which took place last Thursday (25 July) at the Olympic Park Community Track in east London, had agency, media owner and trade body teams of four each run a 400m lap.

A team representing Media Zoo ran the fastest lap at 55 seconds. Magnetic, the magazines body, raised the most amount of money at the time of writing at £1,665.

Clear Channel and Miroma Group sponsored the event, providing ice-creams and drinks throughout the day.

Mark Evans, Direct Line's managing director of marketing and digital, founded the sprintathon in 2016 and has been working with holding companies directly to fundraise.

He said: "This sprintathon is a little bit different in that this is the ad industry coming together, combining their might to try and beat cancer faster. Never before have we had so many businesses participating."

There is still time to donate to the cause here.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Wonderful Workplaces roles interview

Wonderful Workplaces roles interview

Added 13 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

July 24, 2019
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019