Campaign Sprintathon raises £100k for Stand Up To Cancer

Adland has raised £100,000 for Stand Up To Cancer as part of the Campaign Sprintathon, which saw the industry collectively run a marathon in one hour, 50 minutes and 56 seconds.

The event, which took place last Thursday (25 July) at the Olympic Park Community Track in east London, had agency, media owner and trade body teams of four each run a 400m lap.

A team representing Media Zoo ran the fastest lap at 55 seconds. Magnetic, the magazines body, raised the most amount of money at the time of writing at £1,665.

Clear Channel and Miroma Group sponsored the event, providing ice-creams and drinks throughout the day.

Mark Evans, Direct Line's managing director of marketing and digital, founded the sprintathon in 2016 and has been working with holding companies directly to fundraise.

He said: "This sprintathon is a little bit different in that this is the ad industry coming together, combining their might to try and beat cancer faster. Never before have we had so many businesses participating."

There is still time to donate to the cause here.